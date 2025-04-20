Mudcats Shut out Delmarva in Series Finale

April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used four pitchers to shutout the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-0 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (13-2) jumped in front in the fourth inning against Shorebirds pitcher Evan Yates (L, 0-1) scoring twice on a bases loaded walk and a RBI single from Tyler Rodriguez.

That would be more than enough support for Mudcats starter John Holobetz (W, 2-0) who worked 5.2 innings allowing just three hits and striking out eight to earn the victory.

Carolina added to the lead with two more runs in the fifth on a double by Josh Adamczewski that plated a pair and moved the advantage to 4-0.

Eric Bitonti then floated a ball through the right side in the sixth for his 12th RBI of the season and a 5-0 lead.

Delmarva (4-11) had their best scoring chance of the game in the eighth inning when they loaded the bases but could not push across a run.

The Mudcats added the exclamation point in the eighth inning, scoring the final three runs of the game thanks to a Braylon Payne single and a two-run home run from Luis Pena to arrive at the 8-0 final score.

With the win on Sunday, Carolina has now won their first three series of the season and have the best record in the Carolina League.

The Mudcats hit the road for the first game of a six-game road trip on Tuesday morning when they take on the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 11:00 A.M. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 P.M. when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

