Pelicans Spoil GreenJackets No-Hitter in Ninth, Fall 4-1

April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







North Augusta, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets 4-1 on Sunday evening at SRP Park.

Myrtle Beach (6-9) starter Brooks Caple (1-1) and Augusta (7-8) starter Luis Aristigueta settled into a pitcher's duel in Sunday's series finale. Aristigueta left after 3.0 hitless frames.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mac Guscette led off with an infield single and later came around to score on a two-out RBI single by John Gil.

Caple departed after spinning 5.0 innings, surrendering one run on five hits and three walks while fanning a career-high five batters.

Samuel Mejia (1-1), who took over on the mound for the GreenJackets in the top of the fourth inning, delivered 4.0 hitless innings, allowing just one baserunner via a walk.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a Guscette double paired with a wild pitch by Kevin Valdez and an RBI groundout pushed the Augusta lead to 4-0.

The Pelicans did not collect a hit until Owen Ayers doubled to lead off the top of the ninth inning. Cameron Sisneros put the Birds on the board with an RBI double, marking his third straight game with an RBI.

Offensively, Myrtle Beach tallied just two hits with both being doubles in the top of the ninth inning. The two hits tied a season-low for the Pelicans that was previously set on April 8th against Carolina.

The Pelicans will enjoy an off day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22nd. Starters for both teams have yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.