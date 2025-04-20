Cabrera's First Homer Lifts Fireflies over Kannapolis

April 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies (left) reacts after beating the tag

(Columbia Fireflies) Roni Cabrera of the Columbia Fireflies (left) reacts after beating the tag(Columbia Fireflies)

Kannapolis, NC - The Columbia Fireflies used an eighth inning solo homer from right fielder Roni Cabrera to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4-3.

Cabrera came up with a pair of outs and no one on the basepaths before smashing his first homer of the 2025 season off Carlton Perkins (L, 1-1).

The Fireflies' bullpen closed out the night strong. Jordan Woods (W, 1-1) spun four, one-run innings to allow the bats to take the lead before Fraynel Nova (S, 1) closed the door with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Fireflies took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Giulliano Allende started the frame with a one out hustle double. Next, Colton Becker reached on a Texas League single into right field to set the table for Josi Novas. The third baseman scorched a double to the left field corner that allowed both Allende and Becker to score to put Columbia in front 3-2.

Columbia broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning. Angel Acosta reached on a two-base throwing error from Cannon Ballers shortstop Javier Mogollon and later scored off a Milo Rushford sacrifice fly.

Kannapolis countered quickly. The Cannon Ballers worked three doubles off Hiro Wyatt to score a pair of runs in the home half of the second inning. It forced the 20-year-old to leave the game after only 1.2 innings of work and 49 pitches. Columbia turned things over to Ismael Michel, who punched out Ronny Hernandez to end the inning and strand a pair of runners.

The Fireflies kick-off a two-week homestand with their lone day game of the year Tuesday. They'll play the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park at 11:05 am. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 3.38 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and the Mudcats have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia closes out the month of April at Segra Park with some can't-miss promotions! The team is home from April 22-May 4 and will host USC Night presented by E.F. Martin April 24, Faith and Family Night presented by United Way of the Midlands April 26, Bluey at the Ballpark presented by South Carolina Department of Social Services May 3 and Star Wars Night presented by Founders Credit Union May 4. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.