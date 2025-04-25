Shorebirds Held to One Run in Loss to GreenJackets

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-15) suffered their fourth consecutive loss to the Augusta GreenJackets (12-7) on Friday night by a final score of 4-1.

Augusta took an early lead, going up 2-0 on a two-run homer by Douglas Glod in the first inning.

The lead increased in the second inning when Luis Sanchez scored Jake Steels with an infield hit, making it 3-0.

Mac Guscette extended the advantage to 4-0 in the third with an RBI double, allowing Douglas Glod to score from first base.

The Shorebirds' offense was stymied by Augusta's pitching on Friday, as starter Ethan Bagwell shut them out in five innings of work.

After Logan Samuels threw three scoreless innings from the bullpen, Delmarva broke the shutout with two outs in the ninth, thanks to an RBI double from Maikol Hernandez. However, that was as close as the Shorebirds could get, as they were defeated 4-1.

Both starters factored into the decision as Ethan Bagwell (1-1) earned the win and Jacob Cravey (0-2) took the loss. Logan Samuels (1) was awarded the save.

Delmarva continues its series with Augusta as Sebastian Gongora faces Rayven Antonio for the GreenJackets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.