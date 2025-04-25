Pelicans Fall to Cannon Ballers in Game Four, 6-3

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6-3 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach (7-12) starter Kevin Valdez (0-1) began his first start since 2023 with a pair of quick outs before Kannapolis (10-9) erupted for three consecutive run-scoring extra base hits. Lyle Miller-Green opened the scoring with an RBI triple and later scored on a double by Javier Mogollon. Ronny Hernandez capped off the three-run first inning with an RBI triple.

The Cannon Ballers added a run in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single from Ryan Burrowes that extended the lead to 4-0. All four runs allowed by Valdez came with two outs.

Valdez finished after 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and no walks with a pair of strikeouts.

The Pelicans responded in the home half of the fourth frame, where Cole Mathis and Cameron Sisneros delivered back-to-back doubles to produce the Pelicans first run.

Owen Ayers blasted a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the sixth off of Manuel Veloz (3-0), plating Sisneros to make it a 4-3 game.

Kannapolis jumped back out a 6-3 lead on a seventh inning two-run single by Mikey Kane.

Dominic Hambley worked 1.2 scoreless, three-hit innings with four strikeouts for the Pelicans. In his professional debut, Ethan Bell provided a scoreless ninth inning, allowing no hits and a walk.

Offensively the Pelicans collected six hits with three of them going for extra bases. Ayers and Sisneros each logged multi-hit games in the 6-3 loss.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 26th. RHP JP Wheat (1-1, 5.11) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Luis Reyes (0-1, 6.75) for Kannapolis.

