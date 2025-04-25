Hillcats' Seven-Game Win Streak Ends to Fayetteville

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats seven-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt after falling to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a score of 9-6.

Lynchburg had been able to avoid the bad inning throughout the series, but today, it came back to bite them as the game unraveled in the seventh inning. Up until the fifth inning, it was a second-straight pitcher's duel.

The sixth inning saw the first run of the game as Drew Brutcher tripled home a run to put the Woodpeckers in front for the first time in two days. The Hillcats would respond quickly in the bottom of the inning as Bennett Thompson blasted a two-run shot towards left-center, putting the Hillcats in front. For Thompson, it was his first home run of the season.

The seventh inning would fall apart quickly after Logan McGuire entered the game. Several hard smashes back towards him along with an onslaught of extra base hits combined for a seven-run inning. In addition, the Hillcats outfield made several ill-advised throws that contributed to the implosion.

With Lynchburg trailing 8-2, the Hillcats would chip into the lead in the eighth inning. Jose Pirela would drive home a run by on a fly ball to left field which would result in a throwing error by the shortstop, moving him to third base. Yaikel Mijares would plate him with a single of his own, cutting the deficit to four.

In the ninth, Jancel Villarroel drove home a backbreaking run off Sean Matson as he sharply hit a ground ball towards right field, bringing home Max Holy.

The Hillcats would once again try to mount a comeback in the bottom of the frame, but it was too little, too late. Welbyn Francisca would pick up an RBI on a double to center which plated Tommy Hawke. Bennett Thompson would drive him home two batters later on a ground out.

The Hillcats will look to bounce back on Saturday night against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Bank of the James Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

