Crawdads Blank Red Sox 8-0

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads banged out 13 hits on Thursday night to defeat the Salem Red Sox 8-0 at LP Frans Stadium.

Caden Scarborough, Thomas Ireland and William Privette stymied the Red Sox, scattering seven hits while striking out ten Salem hitters on their way to the club's second shutout of the season.

Caden Scarborough, despite not factoring in the decision, had his best effort of the season, tossing four scoreless frames to lower his ERA to 4.30. The effort was highlighted by a six-strikeout performance that saw the Florida native pitch the four innings without surrendering a walk.

Thomas Ireland, who did claim the win for Hickory (9-9), was equally impressive, holding Salem (7-11) to just two baserunners in his four innings of shutout ball. In that stretch, the Saskatchewan native retired the final eight hitters faced to move his record to 2-1. William Privette pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the second time this week.

Offensively, four Crawdads batters had multi-hit games, as Maxton Martin and Luis Marquez paced the attack with a trio of hits for each on the evening. In addition, Jose De Jesus collected his first base knock in a Hickory uniform to go with three RBI to help the 'Dads cruise to victory.

Chandler Pollard returned from the IL tonight and immediately impacted the Crawdads, going 2 for 4 with two RBI on the evening.

Tomorrow, Mason Molina, the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week, takes the mound for Hickory, as the Crawdads go after their second win of the series on Friday against Salem starter Blake Aita. First pitch is slated for 7pm on MiLB.tv and the Bally Sports Live app.

Friday's game will be 2000s night with a post-game firework show by Bumgarner Oil and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. It will also be the final nights of Teacher Appreciation by OrthoCarolina and the Graystone Eye Reading Program.

