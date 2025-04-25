Mudcats Swept in Doubleheader by Columbia

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats dropped their first series of the season on Friday night at Segra Park as they as they were swept in a doubleheader by the Columbia Firefiles by scores of 10-4 and 3-2.

GAME 1

Columbia (12-6) jumped out to a big lead scoring a pair of runs in the first and opening the game up with five runs in the fifth inning and added three more in the sixth to take a commanding 10-0 advantage.

Carolina (13-5) scored four times in the seventh with three of the runs coming on Filippo Di Turi's team-leading third home run of the season but it was not enough as the Fireflies took the opener of the twin bill 10-4.

GAME 2

In the nightcap, Columbia (13-6) would again strike first with a run in the second on an Asbel Gonzalez single which gave the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

Carolina (13-6) would answer back to take the lead in the third with a pair of runs on a two-run home run by Marco Dinges and a 2-1 Mudcats advantage.

The Fireflies would answer back with a tally in the bottom of the third as Brennon McNair tripled to center field to score Ramon Ramirez to tie the game.

In the fifth, Columbia would plate the eventual winning run when Josi Novas struck out swinging but the on the play, runners were in motion and Ramirez would score from third on a double steal and give the Fireflies the 3-2 advantage.

The Columbia bullpen covered the final 3.1 innings with no runs and four strikeouts to lift the Fireflies to the series victory.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 P.M. inside Segra Park. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 P.M. when they open a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

