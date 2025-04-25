Fredericksburg Capitalizes on Late Miscues to Race Past 'Dogs

Fredericksburg, VA. - The Fredericksburg Nationals scored seven unanswered runs to close the game and down the RiverDogs 8-1 on Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The loss evens the series at two games apiece.

Fredericksburg struck first in the bottom of the second inning via Jackson Ross' solo homer, snapping starter Ryan Andrade's scoreless streak at 14 innings, which dated back to Opening Weekend.

Charleston chased FredNats' starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. with no outs in the fourth inning and eventually evened the score with a Jose Perez ground out that drove Woo Shin home.

Andrade danced out of trouble in the fourth inning, which would be his final frame. After Joreglys Mota tripled, he was thrown out at the plate on a ground ball to shortstop Jack Lines. Andrade stranded a runner on first base to end his evening.

The RiverDogs' defense faltered in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Fredericksburg to rally and break the 1-1 deadlock.

After a leadoff walk from Mota, Ross sent a potential double play ball to shortstop. Lines misfired the throw to second base, sending the ball careening into foul territory, allowing Mota to score from first.

Following a second walk, Nathaniel Ochoa Leyva came to the plate with runners on first and second. He sent a hard line drive to center that snuck past Angel Mateo and rolled to the wall, scoring both runners. Ochoa Leyva then scored from third on a passed ball to push the score to 5-1 Nationals. In total, four unearned runs scored on one hit and two errors.

The 'Dogs threatened for a response in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but failed to capitalize, thanks in part to a diving catch by right fielder Cristhian Vaquero that robbed Mateo.

Fredericksburg put the game out of reach in the eighth, tallying three runs to burgeon the deficit to 8-1.

The series continues Saturday night in Fredericksburg, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. The RiverDogs head to Lynchburg next week for a six-game series before returning to Charleston to open a 12-game homestand on May 6.

