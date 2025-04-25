Resilient Crawdads Take Down Salem 6-4

Hickory, NC- Wady Mendez led a Hickory Crawdads charge in the middle innings to overtake the Salem Red Sox 6-4 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Mason Molina toed the slab for Hickory, seeking a repeat of last week's effort against the Charleston RiverDogs.

Salem, however, had other ideas, as the Red Sox would plate a pair of runs on six hits through their first three times at bat to take a 2-1 lead into the fourth.

A two run fourth inning for Salem expanded their lead to 4-1, putting Hickory in a precarious spot for a second consecutive win.

But the Crawdads would respond in resilient form, as Mendez lifted a high drive to right field for his second home run of 2025 to draw the 'Dads within a run at 4-3 in the fifth.

Later in the stanza, Beycker Barroso singled to left field, plating Erick Alvarez, to tie the game at 5-5, to the delight of the 1,909 fans that were in attendance.

In the sixth, Mendez would lock into hero mode, scoring Hector Osorio with a critical base hit, giving Hickory a 5-4 lead. The hit for Mendez was his second of the game, pacing a quartet of Crawdads with multi-hit games on Friday night.

Eventual winning pitcher Kai-Noa Wynyard handed the ball to Alberto Mota in the seventh, and the Venezuela native was water-tight, throwing two innings of scoreless baseball while striking out four Salem hitters.

Luke Savage earned the save with a scoreless ninth to bring the Crawdads back above .500, moving the club's record to 10-9.

Austin Ehrlicher was saddled with the loss for Salem (7-12), dropping his mark to 1-2.

Barroso, Pablo Guerrero and Chadler Pollard joined Mendez in the 11-hit attack with a pair of knocks each in the win. Wynyard's triumph moved his record to 3-1 on the year.

Tomorrow, Dalton Pence (Hickory) and Griffin Killander (Salem) will match wits on the mound at 7pm, as the Crawdads seek their third straight win for the first time in 2025. The game will be seen on MiLB.tv and the Bally Sports Live app, with an audio rendering of the game available on hickorycrawdads.com. It will be App State Night with the first 1,000 fans getting a tee shirt courtesy of the University and Big Dawg 92.1.

