FredNats to Dedicate POW/MIA Empty Chair

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals, in partnership with Hussey Seating and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), are proud to announce the dedication of a POW/MIA Empty Chair at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The chair will be dedicated after tonight's FredNat game before the postgame fireworks.

The POW/MIA Empty Chair is placed as a physical symbol of the thousands of American POW/MIAs still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving the United States of America.

The military is a large part of the Fredericksburg community, and while the FredNats honor our past and present service members every home game, the team also wanted to pay homage those who to all those who were captured and missing in action.

Some have been found and brought home, tens of thousands are still unaccounted for. This chair will serve as a constant reminder to us all to never forget those brave Americans and their service to our nation.

The Fredericksburg Nationals thank both the DPAA and Hussey Seating for their contributions to this effort.

