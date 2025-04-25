Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.25 vs Carolina

April 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats with a doubleheader at Segra Park. First pitch for game one is set for 5:35 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (1-1, 6.94 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and RHP Travis Smith (0-0, 3.12 ERA) gets the nod for Carolina. In game two, Columbia sends RHP Tanner Jones (1-1, 6.00 ERA) to the bump and Carolina counters with RHP Bryan Rivera (1-0, 1.08 ERA).

Tonight is the Nine Celebration presented by The COMET. We're celebrating the legacy of the barrier-breaking pioneer Jackie Robinson and other prominent figures from the black baseball community. We're also giving away T-shirts designed by Ageless, a local, black-owned store, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

STONE RUSSELL'S BAT LIFTS FIREFLIES PAST MUDCATS 2-1: The Columbia Fireflies earned a gritty 2-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats Thursday night, and it was third baseman Stone Russell who carried the torch on both sides of the field. Russell went 3-for-4 at the plate and delivered both of Columbia's RBI singles, including the go-ahead knock in the bottom of the 8th that plated Ramon Ramirez and sealed the victory. The Fireflies tied the game in the 6th. Derlin Figueroa doubled to get things started and later, came around to score on a Russell infield single. Russell wasn't just clutch at the plate-he was the steady heartbeat of Columbia's infield all night long. The third baseman recorded five putouts, including two soft popouts in the third and a crucial grounder in the ninth that set the tone for a clean frame to close out the game.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped two more bases Tuesday, adding to his MiLB leading total. The center fielder has 21 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 18 steals.

CLUTCHING UP: In Kannapolis, two batters seemed to come through each time the Fireflies had a pair of outs. First, Roni Cabrera had six RBI off three hits and a sacrifice fly in seven chances with a pair of outs. Each of his three hits gave Columbia a lead when they were either tied or trailing. Not to be outdone, Brennon McNair was 2-4 with four RBI, a double and a homer with two outs.

MILLER IS MAKING IT: Thursday, Mason Miller earned his Carolina League-leading third victory of the season after four scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hansell. Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. The southpaw has 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.09 WHIP. He is one of four pitchers on the Fireflies roster with a sub-2.00 ERA this year (1.23) and he has tallied the second-most innings pitched (14.2) on the roster.

BATS BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Columbia is second in the Carolina League in batting average (.260) and is third in stolen bases (48). The Fireflies also have the second-fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (128). They trail the RiverDogs who have only punched out 125 times this season.

SCORING FRENZY: Colton Becker is on a role for the Fireflies. Not only does the infielder have a hit in five-straight games, but he has also scored a run in each of his last five contests. The righty has a .440 on-base percentage and has come around six times since the streak began April 17 at Kannapolis.

LOVING LEAL: Henson Leal is back for his second season in the Soda City. The righty had a 4.87 ERA in 12 games for Columbia at the end of the 2024 season. This year, he has thrived in his role, spinning 11 innings across six games to the tune of a 0.82 ERA. Leal is holding opponents to a .143 average and has only issued three free passes this year. The righty hasn't had a save opportunity yet this year, but he did earn his first hold of 2025 thanks to 2.1 hitless innings in relief Friday evening. He also received his first win of 2025 Tuesday after entering in the 10th and only allowing the inherited runner to score.

Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2025

