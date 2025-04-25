Fireflies Sweep Doubleheader to Win Five-Straight

Columbia, SC- The Fireflies swept the Carolina Mudcats 10-4 and 3-2 in a doubleheader Friday night at Segra Park. The pair of wins increased Columbia's winning streak to five games as the team improved to 13-6 on the season. The Fireflies are now tied with the Carolina Mudcats for the best record in the Carolina League this year.

Game One

Guilliano Allende got Columbia on the board in the bottom of the third. He sliced a two out triple to the right field corner to set the table for the top of the order. Allende came around after Asbel Gonzalez reached on a fielding error from left fielder Luiyin Alastre to break the scoreless tie. Then, Colton Becker slapped an RBI single through the hole on the left side of the infield to score Gonzalez and double the Fireflies lead.

The Fireflies put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth inning. Milo Rushford, Guilliano Allende, Asbel Gonzalez and Colton Becker started the inning with four-consecutive hits. Two runs scored off a fielder's choice and a throwing error with Derlin Figueroa at the dish and then a Josh Timmerman wild pitch scored Stone Russell to give the Fireflies five runs in the inning and a 7-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.

The bats added another three in the sixth inning. Ramon Ramirez started the scoring doubling home Guilliano Allende. Later, Russell drew a bases loaded walk to bring home Gonzalez and the inning finished with an Angel Acosta sacrifice fly that plated Derlin Figueroa. The Fireflies headed to the seventh leading 10-4.

Blake Wolters (W, 2-1) put together another great start. The righty worked five, one-hit innings without allowing a run before handing the ball to the bullpen. Nick Conti worked around a walk to issue a scoreless sixth inning and then Dash Albus closed out the game, allowing four runs in the seventh.

Game Two

The Fireflies broke the dead heat in the bottom of the fifth. After Ramon Ramirez drew a walk, Stone Russell singled to put runners on the corners. While Josi Novas struck out against Miles Langhorn, Russell started a double steal that Ramirez came around to score on to put Columbia in front 3-2.

Columbia hopped on the board first in game two in the second inning. Jorge Hernandez started things off by legging out an infield single with one out. After Dionmy Salon was hit by a pitch, the two executed a double steal to place runners at second and third. After that, Asbel Gonzalez ran through his own infield single to allow Hernandez to score to put Columbia in front 1-0.

It didn't take long for the Mudcats to counter. Marco Dinges slammed a two-run homer in the top of the third to push Columbia to a 2-1 lead.

The Fireflies were able to add back on in the home half of the inning. Ramon Ramirez started the frame with an infield single. Next, Brennon McNair roped a triple to the right-center gap to score Ramirez and tie the game 2-2.

Tanner Jones finished the evening with eight punchouts in 3.2 innings while allowing a pair of runs off three hits. He also wrung up eight Carolina Mudcats, which is a new single-game best for a Fireflies pitcher in 2025.

After that, Fraynel Nova (W, 1-1) worked 1.1 scoreless innings to get the ball to Julio Rosario (S, 1) who took care of the final six outs without allowing a run.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at 6:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 4.91 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP John Holobetz (2-0, 3.38 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Faith & Family Night presented by United Way of the Midlands. We'll start the night with a pre-game concert from Forward City Church's worship band at 4:30 and we'll close the night out with a fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

