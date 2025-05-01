Christina Eagle Set for Post-Game Concert

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce that Christina Eagle will perform a post-game concert on Saturday, June 7th.

The concert will begin immediately following the 5pm Crawdads game against the Columbia Fireflies.

Eagle, from Catawba, was a participant on season 26 of the Voice. She was a member of Snoop Dogg's team, making it to the Top 8 Finale and has garnered millions of views across social media with her renditions of hits such as Reba McEntire's Fancy.

Suites, party patios, and group tickets are currently available for the concert date. Individual tickets are $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $14. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

During the game the Crawdads will take on their newest alternate identity, the Hickory Goat-Karts. The identity pays tribute to one of Hickory's first industries of wagon making plus the city's roots in racing. The first 1,000 fans to the game will get a Goat-Karts hat thanks to City Walk Brewing and Big Dawg 92.1.

For more information about the concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.