Pelicans Outlast MudCats 9-6 in Extra-Inning Battle

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Zebulon, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Carolina MudCats 9-6 in 10 innings on Thursday evening at Five County Stadium.

The Pelicans (9-15) jumped ahead in the third when Matt Halbach doubled to score Eriandys Ramon and Leonel Espinoza, and Cameron Sisneros doubled to plate Halbach, making it 3-0.

The MudCats (17-7) answered in the fifth inning where Tyler Rodriguez doubled to score Filippo Di Turi, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Starter Nazier Mulé allowed one run on three hits over 5.0 innings, walking two and striking out five, keeping Carolina's offense in check. Ethan Bell added 2.0 innings, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Carolina took the lead in the eighth when Demetrio Nadal hit a three-run homer off Pelicans reliever Dominic Hambley, scoring Eric Bitonti and Di Turi to make it 4-3. Hambley struggled in the eighth, allowing three runs on one hit with two walks over 1.0 inning, taking the blown save as Carolina surged ahead.

The Pelicans roared back in the ninth. Halbach singled to score Ramon, tying the game, and Anderson Suriel reached on a fielding error by catcher Eric Martinez, allowing Espinoza and Halbach to score for a 6-4 lead.

Carolina responded with Braylon Payne's single to score Rodriguez and Josh Adamczewski's sacrifice fly to plate Martinez, tying it at 6-6 in the home half of the ninth inning.

Jackson Kirkpatrick (1-0) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk, earning the win.

In the 10th, Angel Cepeda singled to score Dilan Granadillo before Sisneros singled to plate Christian Olivo and Cepeda, pushing the lead to 9-6.

Mathew Peters retired the final batter in the 10th to earn the save.

Offensively, the Pelicans were led by Halbach and Sisneros. Halbach drove in a team-high three runs with a double and a single, finishing 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Sisneros paced the team in hits, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs, and one run scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1st. RHP Kevin Valdez (0-1, 8.10) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Melvin Hernandez (3-0, 2.16) for Carolina.

