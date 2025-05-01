Myrtle Beach Beats Mudcats in Extra Innings

May 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored three times in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Carolina Mudcats 9-6 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (9-15) came up to the plate in the 10th inning with the game square at six and would take the lead two batters into the frame when Angel Cepeda singled home Dilan Granadillo with the go-ahead run.

The Pelicans were not done and added to their advantage when Cameron Sisneros brought home a pair and gave Myrtle Beach a 9-6 lead.

Carolina (17-7) brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 10th but stranded two runners on base as their four-game winning-streak was snapped with their first extra inning loss of the season.

The series continues Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. Carolina will send RHP Melvin Hernandez (3-0, 2.16) to the mound while Myrtle Beach will give the ball to RHP Kevin Valdez (0-1, 8.10).

