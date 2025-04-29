Alastre & Diaz to Wisconsin; Martinez Added from Wisconsin; DeBerry & Lameda Added from ACL Brewers; Pena to 7-Day IL

April 29, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the promotion of INF Luiyin Alastre and C Blayberg Diaz from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, the addition of C Eric Martinez from A+ Wisconsin, the addition of RHP Jaron DeBerry and INF Luis Lameda from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats and INF Luis Pena place on 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 2 players on the injured list.

In summary:

4/29: INF Luiyin Alastre promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

4/29: C Blayberg Diaz promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

4/29: C Eric Martinez added to Carolina from A+ Wisconsin

4/29: RHP Jaron DeBerry added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

4/29: INF Luis Lameda added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

4/29: INF Luis Pena placed on 7-day IL as of April 26

Martinez will wear #3

DeBerry will wear #16

Lameda will wear #23

Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2025

