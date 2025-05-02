Mudcats Rally Comes up Short

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored four times in the bottom of the ninth but stranded the tying run at third as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans held on for a 7-6 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (17-8) trailed by five entering the bottom of the ninth and strung together a two-out rally, loading the bases for Braylon Payne who singled through the right side to bring home two.

One batter later, Josh Adamczewski cranked a double off the right field wall to plate a pair. The Mudcats made it a one-run game on a wild pitch, and that is when the Pelicans went back to bullpen and called on Luis Martinez-Gonzalez who got Eric Bitonti to fly to center field for the 7-6 final score.

Myrtle Beach (10-15) came to the plate in the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead and would add on with three runs in the frame. The big blow came off the bat of Owen Ayers who drove a double off the wall in right field to score two and give the Pelicans a 7-2 lead.

With the loss, the Mudcats drop back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

The series continues Saturday at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 5:00 P.M. Carolina give the ball to RHP Jaron DeBerry (0-0, 0.00) and Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP JP Wheat (1-1, 4.15).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.