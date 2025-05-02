Shorebirds Earn First Win over Woodpeckers in Thrilling Fashion

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (6-19) secured their first win of the series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-12) on Friday night by a final score of 5-4.

The Shorebirds quickly took a lead in the first inning, thanks to RBI singles by Raylin Ramos and Edwin Amparo, making it 2-0 Delmarva after one inning.

Fayetteville responded in the bottom of the second with a run-scoring single from Cesar Hernandez, cutting Delmarva's lead to 2-1.

Yasmil Bucce delivered a crucial two-run single in the top of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, giving the Shorebirds a 4-1 advantage.

The Woodpeckers capitalized on a couple of errors in the fifth inning to score Kadaur Trujillo, making it 4-2.

They tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run double from Esmil Valencia, bringing the score to 4-4.

With the game still tied in the eighth, the Shorebirds regained the lead, starting with a lead-off triple by Braylin Tavera. He scored moments later on an RBI double by Yasmil Bucce, his third hit and RBI of the game, putting Delmarva back in front 5-4.

The bullpen held on from there, with Adriàn Delgado pitching a scoreless seventh and eighth innings, followed by Trent Turzenski putting up a zero in the ninth to finish off a 5-4 Delmarva win.

Adrián Delgado (1-0) secured his first victory in relief, while Trent Turzenski (1) recorded his first career save. Francisco Frias (1-2) was saddled with the loss for the Woodpeckers.

Delmarva goes for a second-straight victory over the Woodpeckers on Saturday, with Michael Caldon pitching against Fayetteville's Alonzo Tredwell. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

