Big Swings Late See Shorebirds Past Eighty Deuces

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (13-12) mounted a valiant comeback bid on Friday night, but the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-19) produced at the plate in the late stages to secure a 5-4 win.

The Delmarva offense got to work early and scored a quick pair of runs in the first inning, but the Eighty Deuces quickly cut their early deficit in half. Max Holy reached on a two-base error and promptly stole third base, setting Cesar Hernandez up to drive him in on an opposite-field single, making it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Shorebirds brought home another two runs in the top of the fourth inning, pushing their lead up to three, but Fayetteville was not fazed. Kedaur Trujillo scampered in from third base on an errant pickoff throw to first in the bottom of the fifth, and with the bases loaded in the sixth, Esmil Valencia ripped an automatic double over the wall in center field, leveling up the score at four apiece.

Both offenses went scoreless in the seventh, but Delmarva scratched across the winning run in the top of the eighth. A ground-rule double cashed in a leadoff triple, and the Shorebirds bullpen made it stand up as two scoreless frames locked down the victory.

Fayetteville can secure their first series victory on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Alonzo Tredwell will start for the Eighty Deuces while the Shorebirds turn to RHP Michael Caldon. The contest also marks the second day of Eighty Deuces weekend, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Eighty Deuces batting practice top courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.