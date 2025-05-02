Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.2 vs Hickory

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 7:05 contest against the Hickory Crawdads at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 8.10 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Hickory counters with southpaw Mason Miller (0-1, 3.24 ERA).

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina. The Fireflies honor and show appreciation to all veterans and those currently serving on Military Appreciation Night! During the game, local military heroes will be honored during the game thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------------------------

ACOSTA PLAYS HERO IN 5-4 WALK-OFF WIN: Angel Acosta hit a walk-off double to score Roni Cabrera and Brennon McNair to help the Fireflies beat the Hickory Crawdads 5-4 Thursday night at Segra Park. Stone Russell started the ninth inning with a triple off reliever William Privette. After that, Roni Cabrera entered as a pinch-runner at third. Next, Brennon McNair drew a walk to set the table with runners at the corners with no one out. Acosta was the third batter of the inning and he split the seam in left-center to score Cabrera and McNair and win the game. Jordan Woods (W, 2-2) worked three scoreless innings and set down the final seven batters he faced to earn the victory for Columbia.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez tallied his second four stolen base game of the season for Columbia Tuesday. He now has two of the Fireflies four franchise games with four or more steals.The center fielder leads all of Minor League Baseball with 30 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 24 steals. Gonzalez is also riding a seven-game hitting streak that began April 25. He has scored eight runs and stolen eight bases over the run while hitting .435 in 23 at-bats. The outfielder has four walks and three hit by pitches compared to just three strikeouts which has pushed his on-base percentage over the stretch to .567.

BUT DOES HE GET ON BASE?: The Fireflies have two active on-base streaks that are eight games or longer. Angel Acosta has reached in eight-straight games. The streak began April 16 and the second baseman is hitting .345 with eight runs scored on the run. Colton Becker has the longest streak on the team. He has reached in 10-consecutive games beginning April 17. He has also scored eight runs on his stretch while drawing eight walks, stealing six bases and hitting .300.

OUT OF THE FRAY-NEL PAN: Fraynel Nova has been one of the Fireflies best arms out of the bullpen this year. Through his first seven games, Nova is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA and one save. He has really kicked it into high gear since April 17. Nova hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 6.1 innings during his last four outings. The righty has held opponents to a .167 average on the run.

MILLER IS MAKING IT: Thursday, Mason Miller earned his Carolina League-leading third victory of the season after four scoreless innings in relief of Josh Hansell. Miller has been electric in a long-relief role for the Fireflies this year. His 1.02 ERA is the third-best in the Carolina League this season. The southpaw has 23 strikeouts in 17.2 innings and is holding a career-best 1.08 WHIP. Miller has not allowed a run since his first outing of the year April 4 and has worked 14-consecutive scoreless innings.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: Ramon Ramirez hasn't added to his League-leading homer total this week, but Columbia's backstop has driven in two RBI against the Crawdads to give him 21 RBI on the season. He's tied Carolina's Josh Adamczeski for the most RBI in the League this year

BATS BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Columbia is second in the Carolina League in batting average (.269) and is second in stolen bases (72). The Fireflies also have the fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (188).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.