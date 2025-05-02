Cannon Ballers Earn Fourth Win of Series with Augusta Friday

May 2, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Every batter for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers notched a hit and four pitchers combined for 6.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen to earn their fourth consecutive win over the Augusta GreenJackets, 9-1, Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers are now 15-10 on the season, soaring to an impressive 8-2 in their last 10 games to pace themselves with the leaders in the Carolina League South division. Augusta falls to one game over .500 at 13-12, falling for the fifth time in their last six games.

RHP Gabriel Rodriguez struggled with runners on base but mustered his way to only one run allowed over 2.2 innings, walking three and striking out one with one hit allowed. RHP Wardquelin Vasquez (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the season in his Kannapolis debut, allowing two hits but mowing through the rest of the order to hold strong.

For the fourth time in four games against the GreenJackets, the Cannon Ballers scored first in their contest, with Lyle Miller-Green launching his second home run of the season. Later in the frame, Ryan Burrowes singled to score George Wolkow and make it, 2-0, Kannapolis.

Augusta answered quickly with a run scoring on a balk by Vasquez, cutting the Ballers lead to, 2-1, after three innings.

With the visitors' starting arm running out of gas, Calvin Harris pounced in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single, followed up one batter later with an impressive two-RBI sacrifice fly from Wolkow and a Miguel Santos RBI single to leap Kannapolis in front, 6-1, after five.

The Ballers put up another three runs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a pair of bases-loaded walks from Wolkow and Mikey Kane sandwiched by another Santos RBI single to leap Kannapolis in front, 9-1, after seven.

After Vasquez departed, RHP Hale Sims, LHP Liam Paddack and RHP Jack Young combined over the final five innings to allow just two hits, striking out seven and walking just one.

Kannapolis will go for a dominating fifth win of their series with the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday evening. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with the Ballers turning to RHP Luis Reyes, who dominated in his last start at Myrtle Beach.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information and to secure your seats today.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.