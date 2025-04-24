Pitching Duel Favors Lynchburg against Fayetteville, Win Streak to Seven

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats picked up their seventh straight victory behind strong pitching, en route to a 3-0 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night.

Despite only picking up three hits, the Hillcats found ways to score runs and swing the momentum in their favor. After last night's struggle with command on the bump, Lynchburg walked one, keeping the Woodpeckers off the bases.

It was a pitcher's duel through the first few innings, as both Rafe Schlesinger and Raimy Rodriguez worked through the lineups with ease.

However, for Lynchburg, they found some luck in the first inning as with the bases loaded, Garrett Howe chopped into a would-be double play, but the ball was booted by the shortstop, allowing Tommy Hawke to score.

Lynchburg would continue to cruise despite frustration. Schlesinger was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes after issuing a walk. Conner Whittaker came in for relief and picked up a double play that ended the frame.

The score would remain 1-0 until the sixth when Tommy Hawke would walk and steal his way around the bases. Luis Merejo would loft a pitch deep to center for a sacrifice fly, stretching the lead to two.

The Hillcats would add an insurance run in the eighth after a two-out walk. Jeffrey Mercedes would drive a double in the right-center gap, scoring Merejo.

Luis Flores would enter for the ninth inning and work a one-two-three frame, striking out two along the way to pick up the save.

Lynchburg will look to continue their winning streak again on Friday as they face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for game four of the series at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

