Harrison, RiverDogs Shutout FredNats

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg, VA. - The RiverDogs' bats came to life early to support a shutout pitching effort in a 6-0 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

With the win, Charleston improves to 8-10 and pulls ahead in the series two games to one.

After collecting three RBIs on Wednesday, Connor Hujsak opened the scoring with a first-inning RBI double to drive in Ricardo Gonzalez. Angel Mateo doubled the lead with a single to right field in the next at-bat.

In the second, Larry Martinez reached on catcher interference and Jose Monzon doubled, setting up runners on second and third with no outs. Following a run-scoring error that made it 3-0, Hujsak socked another RBI double, driving in Monzon to push the lead to 4-0.

With Hujsak on second, Mateo launched a two-run home run over the left field wall for his second homer of the season and what turned out to be the final scoring play of the game.

From there on, Charleston's pitching seized the spotlight.

MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Rays' prospect Trevor Harrison struck out seven FredNats in five innings, allowing just three hits and two walks.

Harrison escaped a bases loaded jam in the second inning and stranded two runners in his final inning to keep the shutout intact.

The bullpen picked up where Harrison left off. Cade Citelli struck out four in two innings, and Jonalbert Rumbol and Garrett Gainey followed with zeros on the line score to close the game. The staff finished the contest with a season-high 13 strikeouts.

The victory is Charleston's third shutout win of the season after the team had two last week against Hickory.

The RiverDogs can clinch no worse than a series split with a win tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm, with Ryan Andrade slated to start for Charleston.

