FredNats blanked in 6-0 loss to Charleston

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (9-9) were shut out for the first time this season, falling for the second straight day to the Charleston RiverDogs (8-10), who won 6-0 behind early offense and strong pitching.

Alexander Meckley had the start for the FredNats at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, a building he hadn't allowed a run in during his first two years for Fredericksburg. That streak met its end at the hands of the RiverDogs.

Charleston slapped hits in all directions against Meckley, finding holes with ground balls and sneaking line drives along the foul lines. Two innings in, Meckley had allowed six total hits. Add in three Fredericksburg errors and the RiverDogs jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead. Meckley walked three straight in the third inning and got the hook, but Merritt Beeker got him out of the jam with a strikeout.

It was already going to be hard for the FredNat offense against Charleston's Trevor Harrison and the early deficit didn't help. Harrison, 19, is Tampa Bay's 11th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and was coming off a scoreless, hitless 4.2 IP outing against Hickory. The righty picked up right where he left off, keeping the FredNats off balance across five scoreless innings while racking up seven strikeouts.

The only real big chance the FredNats had to score against Harrison came in the second inning when they had the bases loaded with nobody out and leadoff hitter Cristhian Vaquero coming up but Vaquero got ahead of a breaking pitch and softly lined out to first. The Nationals stranded all three runners and would go on to strand 11 total.

Nobody scored again after the six early runs for Charleston as the FredNat bats stayed quiet and the Fredericksburg bullpen was excellent. Beeker covered 3.1 innings while Erick Mejia, Adam Bloebaum and Merrick Baldo all tossed scoreless innings as well.

In the end, the RiverDog bullpen did the same and the FredNats, for the first time all year, didn't score, giving Charleston its third shutout of 2025.

In game four on Friday, Fredericksburg hands the ball to Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-0, 4.15) against Ryan Andrade (1-0, 0.64) in a 7:05 start.

