Stone Russell's Bat Lifts Fireflies Past Mudcats, 2-1

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies earned a gritty 2-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats Thursday night, and it was third baseman Stone Russell who carried the torch on both sides of the field.

Russell went 3-for-4 at the plate and delivered both of Columbia's RBI singles, including the go-ahead knock in the bottom of the 8th that plated Ramon Ramirez and sealed the victory.

The Fireflies tied the game in the 6th. Derlin Figueroa doubled to get things started and later, came around to score on a Russell infield single.

Russell wasn't just clutch at the plate-he was the steady heartbeat of Columbia's infield all night long. The third baseman recorded five putouts, including two soft popouts in the third and a crucial grounder in the ninth that set the tone for a clean frame to close out the game.

The Mudcats struck first in the 3rd inning on an RBI single from Josh Adamczewski, scoring Luis Peña, who reached on a single and advanced to third on a defensive error. But Columbia's pitching didn't waver. Starter Josh Hansell and reliever Mason Miller kept Carolina in check, combining for 11 strikeouts and allowing just one run across nine innings.

Hansell got the start and worked five innings while striking out a season-best seven Mudcats. The righty allowed a single, unearned run before getting the ball to the bullpen. Miller worked four spotless innings while wringing up four batters to earn his third victory of 2025. The southpaw allowed two base runners off a single and a hit batter Thursday night.

The Fireflies play a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow at Segra Park beginning at 5:35 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (1-1, 6.94 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia in game one and Tanner Jones (1-1, 6.00 ERA) gets the nod in game two. The Mudcats send RHP Travis Smith (0-0, 3.12 ERA) to the bump in game one and RHP Bryan Rivera (1-0, 1.08 ERA) in game two.

Tomorrow night is the Nine Celebration presented by The COMET. We're celebrating the legacy of the barrier-breaking pioneer Jackie Robinson and other prominent figures from the black baseball community. We're also giving away T-shirts designed by Ageless, a local, black-owned store, to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

