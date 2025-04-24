Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.24 vs Carolina

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Josh Hansell (0-1, 9.00 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

Tonight is USC Night presented by EF Martin on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a USC T-shirt thanks to EF Martin and once inside, fans can enjoy $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES WIN ROLLERCOASTER GAME 12-11 IN EXTRAS: The Fireflies won a rollercoaster battle against the Carolina Mudcats 12-11 after a walk-off single from Stone Russell in the 10th inning at Segra Park. The Fireflies started the 10th with an Asbel Gonzalez single to put runners on the corners. Garrett Hodges issued back-to-back walks to score Roni Cabrera to tie the game and load the bases with no one out. Then with one away, Stone Russell singled to right-center to score Gonzalez and win the game 12-11 in walk-off fashion. Columbia earned their first walk-off win since Erick Torres scored on a wild pitch against Kannapolis August 11, 2024.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped two more bases Tuesday, adding to his MiLB leading total. The center fielder has 22 stolen bases. The next closest is Lynchburg's Tommy Hawke, who has 18 steals. If that weren't enough, Gonzalez is also riding the team's longest hitting streak, an 11-game stretch that began April 8. On the run, he is 21-44 (.477) with 17 stolen bases and 12 runs scored. It is the Fireflies longest hitting streak since Derlin Figueroa hit safely in 13-consecutive games from May 12-26, 2024. The hitting streak is tied with Carolina's Luis Pena, Lynchburg's Bennett Thompson and Myrtle Beach's Lionel Espinoza for the longest hitting streak in the Carolina League this season.

SHOWING OFF THE MUSCLE: Yesterday, Brennon McNair became the second Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this year. McNair muscled a homer Saturday at Kannapolis before receiving Sunday off and enjoying the team off day Monday. In the fourth inning Tuesday, he mashed his second homer of the year to put Columbia on top 2-1. He joined Ramon Ramirez who has also hit homers in consecutive-contests this year.

CLUTCHING UP: In Kannapolis, two batters seemed to come through each time the Fireflies had a pair of outs. First, Roni Cabrera had six RBI off three hits and a sacrifice fly in seven chances with a pair of outs. Each of his three hits gave Columbia a lead when they were either tied or trailing. Not to be outdone, Brennon McNair was 2-4 with four RBI, a double and a homer with two outs.

BATS BUSINESS IS BOOMING: Columbia is second in the Carolina League in batting average (.260) and is third in stolen bases (48). The Fireflies also have the second-fewest strikeouts in the Carolina League (128). They trail the RiverDogs who have only punched out 125 times this season.

SCORING FRENZY: Colton Becker is on a role for the Fireflies. Not only does the infielder have a hit in five-straight games, but he has also scored a run in each of his last five contests. The righty has a .440 on-base percentage and has come around six times since the streak began April 17 at Kannapolis.

LOVING LEAL: Henson Leal is back for his second season in the Soda City. The righty had a 4.87 ERA in 12 games for Columbia at the end of the 2024 season. This year, he has thrived in his role, spinning 11 innings across six games to the tune of a 0.82 ERA. Leal is holding opponents to a .143 average and has only issued three free passes this year. The righty hasn't had a save opportunity yet this year, but he did earn his first hold of 2025 thanks to 2.1 hitless innings in relief Friday evening. He also received his first win of 2025 Tuesday after entering in the 10th and only allowing the inherited runner to score.

