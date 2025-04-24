Mudcats Drop Contest at Columbia

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Stone Russell singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive home the go-ahead run and lift the Columbia Fireflies past the Carolina Mudcats 2-1 on Thursday night at Segra Park.

Carolina (13-4) scored the first run of the game in the third inning when Josh Adamczewski reached on an infield single and with a throwing error on the play, Luis Pena crossed the plate to give the Mudcats took a 1-0 lead.

Columbia (11-6) tied the game in the in the bottom of the sixth when Russell collected his first RBI of the game on an infield single to knot the game at one.

Mason Miller (W, 3-0) worked the final four innings of the game allowing just one hit and fanning four to preserve the 2-1 victory.

The series will continue Friday night as the two clubs will play a doubleheader with first pitch of game one slated for 5:35 P.M. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one - both contests will be 7-inning games. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 P.M. when they open a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

