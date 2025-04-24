Cannon Ballers to Host 2025 HBCU All-Star Weekend

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are proud to announce their role as host for several marquee events during the 2025 HBCU All-Star Weekend, presented by Minority Prospects, from May 29 to May 31. Taking place at Atrium Health Ballpark, this high-energy celebration will spotlight the best in HBCU baseball and marching band culture, while creating meaningful community impact through youth outreach and development.

"This event goes beyond the game-it's about legacy, community, and creating real opportunities for future stars," said Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward. "We're honored to partner with Minority Prospects to spotlight HBCU athletes and bring this one-of-a-kind experience to Kannapolis."

As an official venue partner, the Cannon Ballers will welcome fans from across the country to one of North Carolina's premier ballparks for two action-packed days of events, including:

Thursday, May 29 - HBCU Battle of the Bands (7:00 PM)

Kick off the weekend with a musical showdown as HBCU and high school marching bands bring unmatched energy to the field in a dynamic celebration of Black college culture.

Saturday, May 31 - MBP Helping Hands Youth Clinic (3:00 PM)

The Cannon Ballers are excited to host the MBP Helping Hands Free Youth Clinic, where young athletes will learn baseball and softball skills directly from HBCU players and coaches. All clinic participants receive free access to weekend events.

Saturday, May 31 - HBCU All-Star Baseball Game (7:30 PM)

Atrium Health Ballpark becomes the national stage for the Top 44 HBCU baseball players in a thrilling showcase of athleticism, pride, and talent. In addition to the showcase game, fans can also enjoy the Fastest HBCU Prospects Race, Home Run Derby, and a spectacular fireworks show.

"I'm a graduate and former head coach of an HBCU. There has always been a rich history, tradition, and a strong sense of pride at HBCUs. It's extremely important for us to continue creating national exposure and visibility; it motivates our student-athletes and brings growth to our institutions." said Reggie Hollins, President/COO of Minority Prospects.

Whether you're a sports enthusiast, music lover, or supporter of HBCU excellence, the Cannon Ballers invite you to be part of this unforgettable weekend. To purchase tickets or learn more about event updates, visit minorityprospects.com, kcballers.com, or follow the Cannon Ballers on social media.

About Minority Baseball Prospects

Minority Prospects is dedicated to providing exposure and opportunities for student-athletes of color through showcases, media platforms, and talent development programs. Our mission is to uplift and highlight the achievements of minority athletes in sports and beyond.

