GreenJackets Rally in Final Inning to Stun Shorebirds

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-14) were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets (11-7) in ten innings on Thursday, with a final score of 9-5.

The Shorebirds took the first lead of the game in the third inning, thanks to back-to-back RBI singles by Yasmil Bucce and Raylin Ramos, giving Delmarva a 2-0 edge entering the fourth.

Augusta responded with one run in the fourth, as Jake Steels scored following a throwing error, making it 2-1.

They tied the game in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Nick Montgomery that allowed Owen Carey to touch home.

It remained 2-2 in the eighth until the Shorebirds broke the tie with run-scoring singles from Raylin Ramos and Maikol Hernandez, going ahead 4-2. They added another run on a bases-loaded walk to Edrei Campos, extending the lead to 5-2.

Augusta rallied in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly by Douglas Glod, an error, and a hit batter with the bases loaded, tying the game at five and forcing extra innings.

The GreenJackets continued their momentum in the top of the tenth by scoring four runs on three hits, leaving Delmarva trailing 9-5.

The Shorebirds went down in order in the bottom of the tenth, resulting in Augusta's 9-5 victory in ten innings.

David Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win for the GreenJackets, while Kenny Leiner (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to rebound on Friday when Jacob Cravey takes the mound against Ethan Bagwell. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

