Pelicans and Cannon Ballers Split Doubleheader on Thursday

April 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a pair of seven- inning contests with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Game 1:

Kannapolis (9-9) jumped ahead early against Myrtle Beach (7-11) starter Will Frisch (0-2) in the top of the third inning. Caleb Bonemer delivered an RBI triple and later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Cannon Ballers a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans responded in home half of the third inning with a one out triple by Alexey Lumpuy, who came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Christian Olivo.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the fourth frame, Kannapolis erupted for four runs on five hits against Frisch and Alfredo Romero. The first run scored on a balk before a two-run single by Bonemer and a Braden Montgomery sacrifice fly pushed the advantage to 6-1.

Frisch finished after 3.0 innings, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out a career-high five batters.

Myrtle Beach was held to just one run on three hits. Cole Mathis was responsible for two of the knocks, belting a double in the 6-1 loss. The Pelicans went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, but only left one on the basepaths.

Game 2:

Nazier Mulé (2-0) set the tempo in the second game of the twin bill, facing just one over the minimum while fanning four batters in his first two innings. Justin Sinibaldi (0-1) matched his performance for Kannapolis, retiring the first 13 batters that he faced.

In the top of the third inning, the Cannon Ballers snagged a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single from Braden Montgomery.

Kannapolis struck again in the fourth frame, using a double by Ryan Burrowes to extend their lead to 2-0.

Lightning struck in the home half of the fifth inning. After Sinibaldi sat down the first 13 he faced, Cameron Sisneros worked a one-out walk The free pass began a stretch where fourteen straight batters would reach for the Pelicans. Eriandys Ramon put the Birds on the board with an RBI single, but Owen Ayers was thrown out at the plate for the second out. A two-out balk evened the game at 2-2 before a bases loaded walk gave the Pelicans their first lead of the day. Leonel Espinoza drove in a pair with a single. Cole Mathis added an RBI, but the biggest hit of the frame came with a bases-clearing, three-run triple by Ayers. The inning featured 10 runs, five hits, six walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error.

Mulé set career-highs in innings pitched (5.1) and strikeouts (7) on his way to his second win of the year. The righty allowed two runs on three hits with four walks in his third outing of the season.

Offensively, the Pelicans notched 10 runs on just five hits as they tallied seven walks in the contest. Ayers led the way with two hits and three RBI to help Myrtle Beach end their four game losing streak.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 25th. RHP Kevin Valdez (0-0, 7.50) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (0-1, 6.75) for Kannapolis.

