Shorebirds Top Mudcats to Even Series

April 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-7) evened the series against the Carolina Mudcats (9-2) with an impressive 6-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Braylin Tavera powered Delmarva to an early 2-0 lead as he swatted a two-run homer in the first inning, his second long ball of the season.

The Mudcats tied the game in the bottom of the second on a first-and-third steal as Braylon Payne Scored. Luiyin Alastre tripled with two outs to bring home Blayberg Diaz, making it a 2-2 game.

The Shorebirds reclaimed the lead in the fourth thanks to Yasmil Bucce, who hit an opposite-field home run to make it 3-2, his first homer of the year. Edrei Campos pushed a second run home with an RBI single to put Delmarva back up two at 4-2.

Bucce stayed hot in the seventh as he drove home two runs with a single as Braylin Tavera and Raylin Ramos each touched the plate to give Delmarva their largest lead at 6-2.

The Mudcats chipped one run off the deficit in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Josh Adamczewski to make it 6-3.

But Carolina's offense was shut down by Cohen Achen, who held the league's top offense to one run on one hit across six innings out of the bullpen, securing a 6-3 victory for Delmarva.

Cohen Achen (2-0) earned his second win of the year with Jesus Flores (0-1) suffering the loss for Carolina.

The Shorebirds go for the series lead on Thursday as the reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week, Chase Allsup, takes the mound against Bryce Meccage for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.