Seven in the Ninth Lifts Columbia to Victory

April 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis, NC - The Fireflies bats exploded for seven runs in the ninth inning to beat Kannapolis 12-6 Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark. Columbia utilized 13 hits, eight walks and two hit batters to score 12 or more for the second time in the 2025 season.

The Fireflies charged around the basepaths in the ninth inning. The team scored seven runs in an inning for the first time this season. Reliever Blake Shepardson entered the game in the ninth and only recorded a single out. While on the mound, he surrendered three hits, three walks and hit two Fireflies. Position player Mikey Kane finished out the inning, stranding two of the three inherited runners on the basepaths. But at that point the damage was done and Columbia took a 12-3 lead to the home half of the ninth.

The lead was enough for Nick Conte and Ismael Michel to work around some trouble and close the game out. Conte allowed three runs to score beforfe Michel forced a pop-up in foul territory to close out the game.

Columbia hopped on the board in the top of the first. Asbel Gonzalez and Jorge Hernandez started the game with back-to-back singles. Ramon Ramirez lasered a double to left-center to plate Gonzalez and break the scoreless tie. The two bagger made it three-consecutive games with an extra-base hit for Ramirez.

Kannapolis didn't take long to counter, scoring three in the bottom of the second. Nathan Archer ripped things open with his first homer of the season to score the final two runs of the frame.

The Fireflies weren't done there though. Brennon McNair ripped a ground-rule double to right field to set the table in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Dionmy Salon and Angel Acosta hit back-to-back singles to score McNair and put the tying run in scoring position. After a double steal, Ronnie Cabrera chopped a single up the middle to score the two base runners and put Columbia in front 4-3.

The inning knocked Christian Oppor out of the game. Oppor allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings. The lefty struckout six Fireflies before handing the ball to Kannapolis's bullpen.

Columbia added another run in the top of the sixth inning. The bats used a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases for Roni Cabrera who drew a four pitch walk to plate McNair and give Columbia a run of insurance and a 5-3 lead.

Yunior Marte left the game with the lead. The righty worked four scoreless innings in his start. He wrung up five hitters and allowed two earned runs to score on four hits before transferring things to the bullpen.

Dash Albus was the first arm out of the pen. The lefty worked a scoreless fifth before Mason Miller (W, 2-0) got the ball in the sixth. Miller spun three scoreless innings. The southpaw punched out five Cannon Ballers and allowed only two scattered hits to keep Kannapolis off the board.

The Fireflies pick their series up with Kannapolis tomorrow at 6:30 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Josh Hansell (0-1, 11.57 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Mason Moore (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

