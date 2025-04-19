Salem Drops Series to Lynchburg After 13-4 Loss Saturday Night

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (5-9) fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats (8-6) in a lopsided 13-4 loss Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field. With the win, Lynchburg clinched the six-game series, taking four of the first five games in this edition of the Battle of 460.

Despite the final score, it was Salem who struck first. In the bottom of the third, the Red Sox strung together three consecutive singles from Franklin Arias, Antonio Anderson, and Andruw Musett, with Musett driving in the game's first run. It was the first time in the series that Salem got on the scoreboard first-but the lead would be short-lived.

Lynchburg answered quickly in the top of the fourth, tying the game with an RBI single. That momentum shift opened the floodgates for the Hillcats, who added three runs in the fifth and exploded for four more in the sixth, building an 8-1 lead by the end of the frame.

Salem showed signs of life in the seventh. Yosander Asencio led off with a walk, and Natanael Yuten followed with a hit by pitch. Arias drove in his seventh RBI of the season with a groundout, and a wild pitch by Lynchburg reliever Luis Flores allowed Yuten to score, trimming the deficit to 8-3.

However, the Hillcats put the game out of reach in the top of the eighth, scoring five more runs on three hits, aided by a two walks, and a Salem error. It was the final blow in a dominate Lynchburg offensive performance.

The Red Sox added one final run in the bottom of the eighth. Freili Encarnacion opened the frame with a double, and Starlyn Nunez followed two batters later with an RBI double of his own, bringing the score to 13-4, where it would stay for the rest of the night.

Griffin Kilander got the start for Salem and turned in a solid outing, allowing just one hit and one walk over 3.2 innings with a strikeout in his second start of the season. He left with a no decision to his name. Austin Ehrlicher took the loss in relief, giving up four runs on five hits in one inning of work. Adam Bates and Nicolas De La Cruz also saw time out of the bullpen, but the Lynchburg bats did not slow down.

With the victory, Lynchburg extends its winning streak to three games and officially claims the series. The Red Sox will look to salvage the finale on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Trennor O'Donnell will make his first start of the season for Salem after two relief appearances. He'll be opposed by Lynchburg righty Jacob Zibin.

