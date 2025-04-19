Five Multi-Hit Games Help Kannapolis Snap Losing Skid Saturday Against Fireflies

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After falling in the last three contests to the Columbia Fireflies, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers scored in all but one inning in front of a rowdy crowd on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Luis Reyes (W, 1-2) earned the first win of the season for any Ballers starting pitcher Saturday, striking out four over five innings. The righty allowed three runs on six hits, walking just one.

RHP Jack Young followed in relief, allowing one run on one hit, walking one and striking out three. RHP Pierce George and LHP Grant Umberger closed out the final three innings, shutting out the Fireflies while allowing a combined one hit and four strikeouts.

Despite the outlandish amounts of offense from Kannapolis, it was Columbia who struck first in the top of the first. INF Colton Becker launched his first home run of the season, putting the Fireflies ahead, 1-0, after the first half-inning.

George Wolkow drove in his first of three RBI in the bottom of the first, knotting the game on an RBI groundout before Nick McLain and Nathan Archer added RBI singles to put Kannapolis ahead, 3-1, after one.

Braden Montgomery turned in another outstanding performance Saturday, scoring Caleb Bonemer in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout, extending the Ballers' lead to, 4-1, after a pair of innings. In the bottom of third, Nick McLain stole his fourth base of the year before scoring on a Columbia throwing error to make it, 5-1, after three.

The Fireflies added a pair in the top of the fourth on Brennon McNair's first home run of the season. The towering shot scored Derlin Figueroa to cut the Ballers' lead to, 5-3, just before Kannapolis started to pour on the offense.

Montgomery contributed his second RBI in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Ryan Burrowes to make it, 6-3, Kannapolis. One batter later, Wolkow launched his first home run of the season into the third level of Stadium Lofts, scoring another pair of runs to push the lead to, 8-3, after four.

Mayhem on the basepaths gave the Ballers another set of runs in the bottom of the fifth, with Archer swiping a base to draw another error from Columbia to score Jordan Sprinkle. Not long after, Archer crossed home on a wild pitch to jump Kannapolis ahead, 10-3, after five.

Angel Acosta notched the final run of the game for Columbia in the top of the sixth, driving in Figueroa on an RBI single to tally their fourth run of the night and make the score, 10-4.

McLain's useful night never ended, driving in another run on the bottom of the sixth on a sharply hit single that drew a third error from the Fireflies to score Ronny Hernandez.

Kannapolis' scoring came to an end after a three-piece in the bottom of the eighth. After Hernandez reached on his fourth hit of the game, Montgomery smashed his team-high third home run of the season into right field to push the Ballers ahead, 13-4. Later in the inning, a wild pitch permitted Wolkow to score, wrapping up the scoring at, 14-4, advantage Kannapolis.

LHP Nick Pinto gets the start for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the final game of a six-game set with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch in the Easter Sunday contest is set for 1:30 p.m. from Atrium Health Ballpark.

