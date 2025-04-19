FredNats Blank Woodpeckers in Pitchers' Duel

April 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-8) and Fredericksburg Nationals (7-6) embarked on a pitchers' duel on Saturday night, but a pair of Major League rehabbers helped bolster a shutout as the visitors locked down a 2-0 win.

Both starters, Cade Cavalli and Anthony Cruz, traded zeroes through the first three innings before Fredericksburg found their way into the run column in the top of the fourth. Jackson Ross blooped a single into shallow center field to chase Jorgelys Mota home from third base to grant the Nationals a lead.

Luis Rodriguez took over on the hill for the Woodpeckers in the top of the fifth and proceeded to fire four scoreless frames. However, Fredericksburg countered with Zach Brzykcy, Erick Mejia, and Adam Bloebaum, maintaining their one-run edge heading into the final inning.

In their last turn at bat, the Nationals went to work manufacturing a vital insurance run. Nick Peoples drew a leadoff walk and promptly stole two bases, setting up Cristhian Vaquero for a sacrifice fly which doubled their advantage.

The Woodpeckers threatened in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a Jancel Villarroel double, but Bloebaum closed the door to secure a third straight Fredericksburg win.

Fayetteville eyes a split in the final game of this six-game series on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Ramsey David receives the starting nod for the Woodpeckers opposite LHP Erik Tolman for the FredNats. In addition to Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9 where kids can run the bases, they can also partake in a postgame Easter egg hunt in the outfield as part of the team's holiday celebration.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.