Shorebirds Lose Third Straight to Mudcats

April 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-10) suffered their third consecutive loss to the Carolina Mudcats (12-2) on Saturday by a final of 5-2.

Carolina grabbed the first lead of the game on an RBI single from Tyler Rodriguez in the second inning to make it 1-0 Mudcats.

Braylon Payne extended Carolina's lead to 2-0 in the third by hitting a solo home run.

Cole Urman cut the deficit in half with an RBI double in the top of the fifth, making it a 2-1 game at the halfway point.

The Mudcats quickly answered with an RBI double by Luis Peña to put Carolina back up two at 3-1.

Delmarva narrowed the Mudcats' lead to one again in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly by Alfredo Velasquez. However, they left the tying run stranded at third base, keeping Carolina ahead 3-2.

After a pair of two-out walks, the Mudcats responded as Luiyin Alastre drove home two runs with a double, putting Delmarva behind by their largest deficit, 5-2.

The Shorebirds' offense was retired in order in the ninth inning, suffering their third consecutive defeat as they lost 5-2.

Starting pitcher Melvin Hernandez (2-0) was the winner for Carolina, with Delmarva starter Jacob Cravey (0-1) taking the loss. Garrett Hodges (1) earned the save.

The Shorebirds finish their series against the Mudcats on Easter Sunday with Sebastian Gongora taking the mound against John Holobetz for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

