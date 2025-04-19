Timely Hits Lift Mudcats to Series Win

April 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored four of their five runs with two outs on Saturday afternoon as they claimed the series from the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 5-2 win at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (12-2) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on a two-out single from Tyler Rodriguez, his first RBI as a Mudcat and a 1-0 lead.

The lead would stretch to 2-0 in the third when Braylon Payne clobbered a home run over the right field wall, his second of the season.

Delmarva (4-10) got on the board in the fifth, stringing a pair of doubles together against Carolina starter Melvin Hernandez (W, 2-0) to get on the board and make it a 2-1 game.

The Mudcats responded in the bottom of the inning when Luis Pena doubled off the centerfield wall to score Jesus Made and give Carolina a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth, the Shorebirds would again cut the lead to one at 3-2 on a sacrifice fly from Alfrerdo Velasquez. However, Carolina would respond, again with two outs, in the bottom of the eighth when Luiyin Alastre drove a ball down the left field line to score two and give the Mudcats a 5-2 lead.

Garrett Hodges (S, 1) worked the final 1.1 innings of the game, striking out three of the four he faced to give the Mudcats their third series win of the season.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats send RHP John Holobetz (1-0, 5.87) to the mound and the Shorebirds hand the ball to LHP Sebastian Gongora (0-1, 20.25). First pitch is set for 1:00 P.M.

