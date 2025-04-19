GreenJackets Score Nine Runs Across Two Innings to Sink Pelicans

April 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







North Augusta, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets 9-1 on Saturday night at SRP Park.

Myrtle Beach (6-8) starter Yenrri Rojas delivered a scoreless first inning against Augusta (7-7) before exiting for JP Wheat (1-1).

In the top of the fourth inning, Cameron Sisneros drove in Leonel Espinoza, marking the first hit of the game for the Pelicans and giving the Birds a 1-0 lead.

In the home half of the frame, a two-run homer by Nick Montgomery pushed the GreenJackets ahead. An RBI single and a sacrifice fly capped off the four-run fourth.

Wheat finished after 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks while fanning five.

Cole Reynolds took over on the hill in the bottom of the sixth inning. The lefty picked up a groundout before allowing a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases for Mac Guscette, who belted a grand slam. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases and chased Reynolds from the game. Yoendris Gonzalez entered, picking up a pair of groundouts with the former scoring another run for Augusta to make it a 9-1 game.

Offensively, the Birds were held to just three singles. All three hits came from different players.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road trip against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 20th. RHP Brooks Caple (1-0, 3.00) is slated to pitch for Myrtle Beach against RHP Luis Arestigueta (0-0, 4.50) for Augusta.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.