Pitching Prowess Leads RiverDogs to Series Win

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs clinched their first series win of the season, shutting out the Hickory Crawdads 3-0 in front of 4,732 fans on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The win is Charleston's third straight.

With a second straight shutout victory, the RiverDogs' pitching staff has delivered 20 consecutive scoreless innings and has allowed just one run in the last three contests.

Rays No. 29 prospect Jose Urbina returned from the injured list to start for the RiverDogs and pitched three scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one.

Facing Crawdads starter Anuedis Majia in the fourth inning, Connor Hujask started the RiverDogs rally with a leadoff opposite field triple to right center. Angel Mateo drove him in on a sacrifice fly to put the RiverDogs ahead 1-0. Later in the inning, a Nathan Flewelling walk followed by a Ricardo Gonzalez double set up an RBI groundout by Woo Shin to push the lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, Charleston added to its lead thanks to some assistance from Hickory defensive miscues. After a two-out walk from Jack Lines, Hujsak beat out an infield single, which sparked an error from shortstop Luis Marquez. Just one pitch later, Crawdads pitcher Alberto Mota uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Lines to score.

Following scoreless outings from Jayden Voelker (one inning) and Garrett Gainey (two innings), the Crawdads threatened by loading the bases against Ryan Schiefer in the seventh. Schiefer bounced back with a strikeout before Jonalbert Rumbol induced an inning-ending groundout to avert damage.

In the eighth, Rumbol allowed a single and walk but then struck out three straight batters to keep the shutout intact.

Alexander Alberto earned his first save of the season, working a drama-free ninth inning. The 'Dogs ended the night with style, as a Jose De Jesus comebacker bounced off Alberto to Gonzalez at shortstop, who fired a strike to first base to record the final out.

Ballpark fun: Tonight was Fight Night at The Joe, in partnership with Battle on the Bricks, bringing back the fan favorite pillow fight tournament inside a full-sized 20-by-20-foot boxing ring. Away from the ring, two young fans fought off a brain freeze in an ice cream eating contest on top of the first base dugout. After the game, fans stuck around in the left field pavilion to watch multiple exhibition boxing matches.

The RiverDogs will play their final home game before May 6 tomorrow evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm on MUSC Health Family Sunday. The first 1,000 fans will receive Easter Eggs, with the opportunity to hunt for a Golden Egg grand prize. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

