Hujsak, Galan Sweep Carolina League Awards for June 17-22

Charleston, SC - As the RiverDogs swept the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on the road last week, RiverDogs players also swept the Carolina League Weekly awards on Monday afternoon, as outfielder Connor Hujsak was named player of the week and right-handed pitcher Andres Galan was named pitcher of the week for June 17-22.

Hujsak is the third RiverDogs player to earn player of the week this season, joining Narciso Polanco (May 5-11) and Theo Gillen (May 19-25). Galan is the first hurler to win pitcher of the week for Charleston in 2025.

Galan, the Rays' 17th round selection in last year's draft out of Cal, delivered the best start of the season by a RiverDog on Friday. The California native dealt seven perfect innings on just 74 pitches, striking out five.

The performance was the first time a Charleston pitcher carried a perfect game through five innings since August 17, 2007. It was also the first seven-inning start by a RiverDog this season.

Galan has been dominant in his short time with the RiverDogs. In five appearances and four starts, Galan has pitched to a 1.86 ERA in 29 innings. In his last three starts, he's allowed just 1 ER in 18 innings.

Hujsak had a prolific week at the plate, going 10-29 (.345) with a team-best 1.203 OPS, 2 home runs and 9 RBIs. Eight of those 10 hits went for extra bases: four doubles, two triples (both in the same game on Wednesday) and two homers.

Hujsak was drafted by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2024 draft out of Mississippi State. The power-hitting New Hampshire native is hitting .294 this month with an .880 OPS. His 41 RBIs this season rank third in the Carolina League.

The RiverDogs, winners of 16 of their last 20 games, return to Riley Park to begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday night as they square off against Lynchburg.







