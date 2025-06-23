Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 24-29

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After taking the First Half South Division title, the Columbia Fireflies return home for the first time for a six-game set with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Class-A, Chicago Cubs). During the week the Fireflies will host their annual First Responders Night Friday with guest appearances from members of Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol and the club will host their first ever Glow night.

Joe Torre Safe at Home Night on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, June 24 at 7:05 pm

We honor those impacted by domestic violence during our annual Joe Torre Safe at Home Night. It is also our Miller Lite $2 Tuesday and fans can enjoy unbeatable $2 deals on hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and Miller Lite cans throughout the game.

CVETS Dog Days of Summer + Pride Night

Tickets: Wednesday, June 25 at 7:05 pm

Bring your four-legged best friend out for a barkin' good time! When you purchase a lawn ticket, your pup gets in FREE thanks to CVETS. We will also hold our 5th annual Pride Night, affirming Segra Park as a welcoming and inclusive place. Enjoy a special discount with $5 White Claws.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, June 26 at 7:05 pm

Enjoy great drink specials as part of Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, including $1 Busch Lights, $3 mystery margaritas $3 Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Bud Light and fountain drinks.

First Responders Night featuring PAW Patrol

Presented by The South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Tickets: Friday, June 27 at 7:05 pm

We're honoring local first responders with special tributes and Paw Patrol characters Chase & Marshall at the park! The Fireflies will wear PAW Patrol-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Guarantee your chance to meet Chase and Marshall with a Pre-Game Experience Ticket. This allows your kids an exclusive VIP pre-game meet-and-greet. Each package has limited availability and are sold on a first- come, first-serve basis. This is a pass that is in addition to a game ticket.

Glow Night

Tickets: Saturday, June 28 at 6:05 pm

Light up your night at Glow Night! The first 1,000 fans receive a free LED giveaway, and we'll cap the evening with a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

Sunday Funday + Mason's Birthday Party

Tickets: Sunday, June 29 at 5:05 pm

It's Mason's Birthday! Join our beloved mascot and his mascot friends for a big birthday celebration. After the game, enjoy a full-team autograph session and Kids Run the Bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge. After the final out, kids can run the bases and take part in a full-team autograph session on the field.

Scouting the Opponent

This is the first time the Fireflies are playing the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season. The Pelicans finished the first-half in last place in a hotly contested South Division. The Pelicans have the worst team batting average in the Carolina League (.216) and are ranked 10th out of 12 teams in team ERA (4.47).

The Pelicans are led by Cole Mathis in the prospect pool. The 21-year-old corner infielder is hitting .212 with three homers in his first 28 games this season. They also have a pair of 19-year-old prospects in infielder Angel Cepeda and shortstop Yahil Melendez. The top pitching prospect on the team is Nazier Mule. The righty is 2-2 with a 5.86 ERA in his first 27.2 innings pitched this season.







