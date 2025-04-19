Five Errors Loom Over Cannon Ballers In Third Straight Loss To Fireflies

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - C Calvin Harris drove in three RBI, and the tying run ended up at second base, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell for their third straight loss to the Columbia Fireflies, 8-7, Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers are now below .500 for the first time since Opening Weekend, falling to 6-7 on the season. Columbia leaps to 8-5, taking over sole possession of the lead for the Carolina League South division.

RHP Gabriel Rodriguez made his second start of the season, allowing five runs, three earned, on three hits in 2.2 innings. The righty struck out three and walked four in his second pro start back from Tommy John surgery last year. RHP Hale Sims made his 2025 Ballers debut after appearing in nine games last season in Kannapolis, striking out three in 2.1 shutout innings.

Columbia struck first and struck hard in Friday's game, notching the first six runs of the ballgame. In the top of the first, Ramon Ramirez drove in Asbel Gonzalez on a fielder's choice to start the scoring. Gonzalez, Ramirez and Jorge Hernandez combined to add another four runs in the top of the second, with a bases-loaded walk, a pair of sacrifice flies and a throwing error pushed the Fireflies ahead, 5-0, after two.

Hernandez drove in a crucial sixth run in the top of the fourth, scoring Giullianno Allende to make it, 6-0, after four frames.

Harris began the game's scoring for the Cannon Ballers, tallying his first of two RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to score Ryan Burrowes. Nathan Archer continued a hot stretch of hitting later in the fifth, scoring Harris on an RBI single to make it, 6-2, after five.

Kannapolis cut Columbia's lead to two in the bottom of the sixth, having Braden Montgomery and Burrowes on Harris' second RBI base hit.

OF Brennon McNair provided the difference-making runs in the top of the seventh, hitting a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh to make it, 8-4, advantage Fireflies.

With patience and some timely hitting, Kannapolis broke through against Columbia's bullpen in the ninth, putting up three runs with a George Wolkow sacrifice fly, a Burrowes RBI on a ground ball and a wild pitch from Dennis Colleran to score Nick McLain. With the tying run at second base, Harris struck out looking with two outs to seal the comeback that fell too short.

The Cannon Ballers and Fireflies do business again in the fifth of six games on the week at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. in the postgame fireworks matchup, with RHP Luis Reyes scheduled to start on the bump for Kannapolis.

