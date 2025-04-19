Fireflies Hit a Pair of Homers in a 14-4 Loss

Kannapolis, NC- The Fireflies bats hit a pair of homers early, but it wasn't enough to counter Kannapolis in a 14-4 loss at Atrium Health Ballpark Saturday evening.

Kannapolis scored runs in every inning except the seventh. Elvis Novas was able to get through the inning without allowing a base runner before turning the ball over to Nick Conte for the eighth inning.

The Cannon Ballers struck gold in the home half of the first. Caleb Bonemer started the inning with a walk. Then Ronny Hernandez singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. After a pair of ground outs, Bonemer came around to tie the game with two outs. Nick McLain muscled a single to right to break the tie and score Hernandez. Next, Jordan Sprinkle kept the inning alive with a walk so Nathan Archer could slap another RBI single to right to give Kannapolis a 3-1 lead heading into the second.

Bonemer added another run in the second after getting plunked to start the frame. It stretched the Cannon Ballers lead to 4-1.

George Wolkow hit the knockout punch in the fourth. The outfielder smashed a 418' homer over the right-field wall to put Kannapolis on top 8-3. It was Wolkow's first homer of the season and it knocked Fireflies starter Blake Wolters (L, 1-1) out of the game. Wolters gave up eight runs (seven earned) on five walks, two hit batters and five hits over 3.2 innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

Colton Becker broke the scoreless tie in the top of the first. The shortstop blasted his first professional homer to the left-field berm to put Columbia on top 1-0.

Brennon McNair had the other homer for Columbia. He sent a two-run blast to the left field lawn in the fourth to score Derlin Figueroa. It cut Kannapolis's lead to 5-3 at at the time.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Cannon Ballers tomorrow afternoon at Atrium Health Ballpark at 1:35 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Nick Pinto (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

