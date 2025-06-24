Delmarva's Offense Explodes in Victory over Mudcats

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (28-42, 1-3) began their nine-game homestand with a dominant 13-6 win over the Carolina Mudcats (39-39, 3-1).

The Mudcats took the first lead of the game as Filippo Di Turi singled home Eric Bitntoi, but a second run was thrown out at the plate as Thomas Sosa gunned down Jose Anderson to limit the damage to one run.

The Shroebirds quickly responded with four straight hits to start the bottom of the first. Yasmil Bucce began the scoring with a double that brought home Nate George. Raylin Ramos followed with his own RBI double, bringing Bucce home. A single by Thomas Sosa scored Ramos. Joshua Liranzo capped the inning with an infield single, and Sosa scored on the play, giving Delmarva a 4-1 lead after one inning.

Yasmil Bucce drove in another run in the second inning with an RBI single, widening the advantage to 5-1.

In the fourth, Nate George collected his third hit of the ninth with a triple, giving Delmarva a 6-1 lead.

It remained 6-1 into the seventh, but that's when the Shorebirds broke out for their best inning of the night. With the bases loaded, Fernando Peguero cranked a grand slam over the left field wall, pushing the Delmarva run total to ten. With the bases loaded again, Yasmil Bucce cleared them with a double; his fourth hit of the night gave him a career-high five RBIs. The seven-run inning put the Shorebirds ahead 13-1.

The Mudcats scored five runs in the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough as Delmarva cruised to a 13-6 series-opening victory.

Ryan Cabarcas earned the win in relief for the Shorebirds, while Carolina starting pitcher Bryce Meccage (0-2) took the loss.

Chipper Menard takes the mound on Wednesday for the Shorebirds as they go for a second-straight game against the Mudcats. He'll face Wande Torres for Carolina with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







