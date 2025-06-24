Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.24 vs Myrtle Beach

June 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Fireflies active roster:

RHP Dennis Colleran has been promoted to Quad Cities active roster

INF Derlin Figueroa has been promoted to Quad Cities active roster

C Dionmy Salon has been promoted to Quad Cities active roster

INF Jorge Hernandez has been transferred to the ACL Royals active roster

SS Yandel Ricardo has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

INF Aldrin Lucas has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Ricardo will wear jersey #8. Lucas will wear jersey #13.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 27.

----------------

The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Yeri Perez (2-1, 5.26 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with RHP Will Frisch (0-4, 6.56 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

----

FIREFLIES DROP BACK-AND-FORTH FINALE 6-5: The Fireflies lost a back-and-forth game 6-5 in walk-off fashion to the Carolina Mudcats Sunday at Five County Stadium. The Fireflies got a rally in the top of the ninth inning. Brennon McNair drew a lead-off walk and came around on a Henry Ramos double to tie the game 4-4. Later, with Ramos at third, Milo Rushford lifted a sacrifice fly to give Columbia a 5-4 lead. It wasn't enough though, as the Mudcats rallied to score two in the bottom of the ninth. Julio Rosario issued a pair of walks in 0.2 innings before Dennis Colleran came on to face Edgardo Ordonez. Ordonez laced a double down the right field line to plate Gery Holguin and Luis Lameda to win the game 6-5.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.67), strikeouts (T-1st, 64), innings pitched (2nd, 64), opposing average (1st, .190) and WHIP (1st, 1.00). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

UM, THAT'S PRETTY GOOD: Hyungchan Um is currently riding the Fireflies longest on-base streak of the season. He has reached safely in 15-consecutive games, which started before he was placed on the injured list April 8. In the 15 games, Um is 12-55 with four walks and he has been plunked three times.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. Despite finishing six games above .500, the Fireflies were outscored 323-304 in the first half. Only Columbia and Myrtle Beach finished with a negative run differential in the division. As a team, the Fireflies finished the first half with the ninth-best batting average (.225) in the 12-team Carolina League. Columbia excelled on the basepaths, leading the league in sacrifices and finishing third in steals with 136 or more than two per game. On the mound, Columbia had the eighth-best ERA in the League (4.24). The team held the line when it counted though, leading the Carolina League with 19 saves and finishing fourth with 19 holds. Columbia has the fourth-best fielding percentage in the Carolina League (.970).

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGING: The Kansas City Royals made a series of roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster Monday. Dennis Colleran, Dionmy Salon and Derlin Figueroa have been promoted to Quad Cities and Jorge Hernandez has been transferred to the ACL. The Fireflies are adding Yandel Ricardo and Aldrin Lucas.







Carolina League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.