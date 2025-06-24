Segra Park Brings Back Tacos & Margarita Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the return of their Taco & Margarita Festival slated for Saturday, October 4 from 12-5 pm at Segra Park. In 2024, the event sold out, so fans will want to buy their tickets early to ensure access to the annual festival.

In addition to world class tacos and margaritas, fans will also be able to enjoy live wrestling, live music, free access to the State Federal Credit Union Kids Zone and cuisine from local food trucks. Luna's Grill food truck will return this year and Segra Park will also welcome Size Matters BBQ Bus and Seafood.

The party kicks off at 12 pm when the gates open, and this year, taco enthusiasts can enjoy an even wider selection of artisan tacos. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 26. Kids two and under can get in for free. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Make sure to take advantage of our early bird pricing. General Admission tickets are $10 but will go up to $20 on the day of the event.

General admission tickets allow access to the festival, live wrestling and events. For ticket packages that include food and beverage, the Fireflies are offering the VIP Package. This ticket option is available for $45 and will grant attendees admission to the ballpark and comes with a free T-shirt and two drink vouchers. The VIP Package will increase to $60 per person on the day of the event.

For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, a limited number of Ultimate VIP tickets are available for $85 per person. Each ticket includes ballpark admission, a complimentary T-shirt, three drink vouchers, and access to the Club Lounge with a complimentary buffet.

The Ultimate VIP package will increase to $115 per person on the date of the event if tickets are still available.

For more information about upcoming events and baseball games at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.







