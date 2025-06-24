Mudcats Drop Series Opener at Delmarva

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they coasted to a 13-6 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (3-1 // 39-29) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, when Filippo Di Turi singled home Eric Bitonti for a 1-0 Mudcats lead.

That advantage would be short lived as Delmarva (1-3 // 28-42) went to work against Bryce Meccage (L, 0-3) scoring four times in the frame on four hits including a pair of doubles to take a 4-1 lead.

The Shorebirds added to their lead with single tallies in the second and fourth innings before breaking open the game with seven more runs in the seventh.

Delmarva's seven-run seventh was highlighted by a Fernando Peguero grand-slam and a three-run double off the bat of Yasmil Bucce to stretch the lead to 13-1.

The Mudcats made things interesting in the ninth scoring five times as Bitonti singled home a pair and Braylon Payne added an RBI double but the comeback effort fell short as the Mudcats dropped the series opener 13-6.

Ryan Cabarcas (W, 1-0) worked a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn the victory.

The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 P.M. as the Mudcats send LHP Wande Torres (0-5, 6.63) while the Shorebirds counter with LHP Chipper Menard (0-3, 10.22).

