Silva Strikes out the Side in 12-1 Loss

June 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies fell 12-1 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Segra Park, but the game was not without excitement. Catcher Gabriel Silva entered the game in the ninth and got three swinging strikeouts in his second scoreless outing of the 2025 season.

The Pelicans took advantage of a myriad of Fireflies mistakes in a big first inning. Yeri Perez (L, 2-2) struck out the first two batters he faced. The Pelicans scored nine runs in the first inning off two hit batters, three walks, two errors and three hits. All-in-all 13 Pelicans came to the plate in the first inning-11 of which hit with two outs.

The last time the Fireflies allowed more than nine runs in an inning was when they allowed 10 runs in the seventh inning at Asheville June 20, 2019.

Myrtle Beach added another run in the top of the second inning. Matt Halbach led the frame off with a double and came around on a Jose Escobar RBI base knock to give the Pelicans a double-digit lead.

After Perez left the game in the first, Elvis Novas worked 2.1 innings while allowing four runs, three of which were earned. Next, Yimi Presinal worked two hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts. After that, Dash Albus took his turn on the hill. Albus allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 innings before Fraynel Nova came on. Nova got through 1.1 innings before Columbia's catcher entered the game in the ninth.

The Fireflies scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth. Brennon McNair laced a one out signle down the right field line before Will Frisch walked Josi Novas, Henry Ramos and Asbel Gonzalez to plate McNair and cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 10-1.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Jordan Woods (2-4, 5.48 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Ethan Flanagan (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

