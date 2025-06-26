Lynchburg's Bullpen Keeps RiverDogs in Check

June 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs threatened late, but Lynchburg's bullpen prevailed to defeat Charleston 3-2 on Thursday night in front of 4,179 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The defeat drops the RiverDogs to 4-2 in the second half and 39-33 overall.

The RiverDogs struck first in the second inning for the third game in a row to open the series against the Hillcats.

Angel Mateo stayed hot and hit a ground-rule double into the Lynchburg bullpen to open the inning, and a passed ball allowed him to reach third. Larry Martinez took advantage of a drawn-in Hillcat infield and pushed an RBI-single to make it 1-0 'Dogs.

Lynchburg starter Braylon Doughty found his stride after the second, retiring 10 consecutive batters following Martinez's RBI single.

After three scoreless innings from Andres Galan, Lynchburg got their offense going in the fourth inning with back-to-back singles to open the frame. An error by Galan on a pickoff throw to second brought both runners in scoring position with no outs. Luis Merejo grounded out to second to score the first run, and Ryan Cesarini singled to right field to bring home the go-ahead run, placing the Hillcats on top 2-1.

The Hillcats tacked on another run in the fifth on a Welbyn Francisca single, extending the lead to 3-1. The fifth inning ended the night for Galan, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. It was the first time Galan surrendered more than one run since his Single-A debut on May 23.

Charleston trimmed the game back to one in the bottom of the fifth.

Doughty retired the first two batters of the inning - one on his season-best eighth strikeout - before Yirer Garcia walked and Jose Perez singled.

After a back and forth 10-pitch at-bat, Narciso Polanco got the better of Doughty and bounced an RBI-single off of first baseman Robert Lopez, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

That was the last run of the contest, as both teams' bullpens finished the game strong.

Noah Beal and Jonathan Russell both chucked two scoreless innings to keep the game 3-2 in the late stages.

Lynchburg closer Logan McGuire entered in the eighth inning and struck out the side. Things were more arduous for the right hander in the ninth, though.

Mateo opened the 'Dogs last chance with a first-pitch single, bringing the crowd to life. After a fielder's choice, Martinez singled to put the tying run on second and possible winning run on first.

McGuire weathered the storm, striking out Jose Monzon and inducing a fly out to end the contest.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Thirsty Thursday offered amazing deals and heaps of fun. Dollar beers were flowing throughout The Joe, and the DJ at Ashley View Pub made sure the tunes were righteous. As the RiverDogs suited up as the Malmö Oat Milkers, milk related games and hijinks were in order. For every run the Oat Milkers scored, a brave RiverDogs intern took a dunk in a milk bath. A milk chugging competition on the dugout between two spirited participants was a standout of the night, ensuring that the winner's section received free Oatly ice cream. Fans were also treated to a special appearance by The Citadel basketball team, who led the crowd in a smashing rendition of Take Me Out To The Ballgame.

The RiverDogs will attempt to even the series Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm.







